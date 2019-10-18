Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro finally gets land for its depot in Challaghatta

BDA agrees to reduced compensation; tenders can be called for construction

Published: 18th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough in connection with land acquisition for the Kengeri Line of Metro’s Phase-II, a compromise has finally been reached between the Bangalore Development Authority and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) over the contentious issue of compensation amount for the land to be handed over for the Challaghatta depot. The Urban Development Department has convinced the BDA to accept less than half of the Rs 142 crore it had been seeking as compensation for its 12 acres of land. 

The minutes of the meeting between the Additional Chief Secretary, top BDA and BMRCL officials at Vidhana Soudha were released to the departments on Wednesday. 

M S Channapagoudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions Department, BMRCL, TNIE, “BDA was keen on getting a compensation of Rs 142 crore for the 12 acres it had handed over to us. As per the Land Acquisition Act, we were ready to pay Rs 26 crore for the property but they were not ready to accept it. We had taken possession of the land but could not do anything with it until this issue was sorted out.” 
To ensure the deadlock is broken, the ACS intervened and ensured a compromise was reached, he added. “BMRCL has now agreed to part with Rs 5 crore per acre of land, which translates to Rs 60 crore in total. We require another 6 acres of land for the depot for which a stay in pending in the high court. Steps to vacate the stay will be taken up urgently and a similar compensation of Rs 5 crore per acre would be paid in the case of this parcel of land too,” he said. 

Three months ago, the BDA had even put out a public statement stating it required a compensation of Rs 142 crore for its land. BMRCL can now begin the process of calling for tenders in connection with civil works related to the depot, which was stuck for a year due to land problems, the GM said. 

The 8.81-km Mysore Road to Kengeri stretch (Reach 2A and 2B) in the original plan, was extended by 1.5km to include the Challaghatta depot. The depot is of crucial importance to stable and maintain trains here. The five stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore University Cross, RV College of Engineering and Kengeri figure in it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMRCL
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp