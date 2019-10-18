Home Cities Bengaluru

'MLA, MP resign, you have all failed us': Mahadevpura residents protest for basic infrastructure

Various resident welfare organizations, citizens groups, students in Bengaluru got together for protest, demanding the elected representatives either to provide them with good amenities or resign.  

Published: 18th October 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

protest, justice

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a thousand people from the Mahadevpura constituency wore black T-shirts and gathered at the Marathahalli bridge bus stop and protested against higher authorities who have shown no interest in providing the constituency with good basic infrastructure.

Various resident welfare organization, citizens groups and students from school got together for the protest, demanding the elected representatives either to provide them with good amenities or resign.

"We don't have one basic but there are multiple problems. Garbage issues, bad roads, increase in pollution and whatnot. We have always been patient thinking that the elected representatives would help us out, but not anymore. We have taken enough and protest was the only option," said a protester from Whitefield.

Further, the residents pointed out that Whitefield is known for an area which has multinational companies and thousands of people go to these companies which add to the traffic.

However, there is bad traffic management which ends up with traffic congestion every single day.

The protesters also demanded that the lakes be rejuvenated and saved, they also mentioned that no street lights in the roads, no good drainage systems and no footpaths to walk on.

"We have to pay taxes everytime and God knows where are the taxes going. We cant see it utilised anywhere. If this does not change we will stop paying taxes. Elected representatives should either make the change or resign immediately," said a member of Doddakannelli Rising.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru protest Mahadevpura protest Mahadevpura constituency Doddakannelli Rising
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp