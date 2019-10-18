Spinal injury survivors to get support

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help people with spinal injuries who have undergone surgery but suffer from disability, BR Life SSNMC Hospital plans to start a spinal injury support group for patients.

“In some cases, patients lose partial sensation in the legs but other times they are paralysed from the waist down. These are people as young as 30 who become wheelchair bound, and are at times unable to control their urine. They become depressed,” said Dr Venkataramana, chief neurosurgeon at BR Life SSNMC Hospital, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The support group will help educate the patients on coping skills, exercises, diet and care to prevent further damage and also return to work.

“There are machines, motorised wheelchairs and other technology is also available to make life easier for them. For example, they can use water or air beds for sleeping,” he said.

The support group will function as a neuro-rehabilitation programme which will also look at vocational skills people can take up if not get back to their old job. The group will looked after by professionals including rehab specialists and psychiatrists.