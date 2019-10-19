Home Cities Bengaluru

A taste of local food, with love 

Along with paying a tribute to the city’s military hotels and local food, the new menu at Koramangala Socials will also take you on a journey through childhood  

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among a few things that one notices while choosing a restaurant (location, ambience, price, preferred drinks, etc), the display of the menu surely tells a lot about the upcoming experience. Designed in a rural setting, with wooden doors and ‘STICK NO BILLS’ written on walls, the Luru All Stars menu at Koramangala Socials caught my eye. 

To celebrate the ‘local heroes’ of Bengaluru, the food and drink items have been inspired from the flavours of the South as well as military hotels, the oldest running eateries in the city. Not only that, the popsicles and small beverage bottles of orange and other flavours reminded me of our childhood days. 
I took a sip of Orange Submarine, a sweet mix of vodka and Torino, a homegrown soda brand, served in the glass bottles.  

Not waiting any further, I reached out for the colourful popsicles and relished on the vodka + red velvet cake flavoured syrup among four of these different mixes. It was slightly bitter, but they tried their best to bring out the flavour of the dessert.

My companion tried Rasam Rascalla and highly recommends it. The blend of vodka, rasam and curry leaves brings out the taste of the city and also feels light on the palate.

The food in this menu is something to look forward to. Mostly non-vegetarian dishes, we ordered Ghee-roast Prawns and Pomfrets, Chicken Leg Masala, Chicken Dry Fry and Mutton Chops Masala. Sounds mouth-watering, eh? Well, good news, they are. The pomfret is a little on the spicier side, with the prawns making a mark with their size. The leg masala was cooked in a South-Indian style, with curry leaves and sweetness gaining prominence. Chicken Dry Fry is a good appetiser to go with the drinks, while the mutton chops masala is flavourful and can be eaten along with donne biryani too. 

Is donne biryani on the menu? Oh, yes. There’s Liver Masala Rice and Donne Mutton Biryani, which are not much spicy and can be suggested to everyone who devours biryani of all kinds. The liver is soft and succulent, and the biryani gets a thumbs-up for being a delightful main course item.

The dessert admirals, as the menu says, consist of Rose Honey and Chocolate Gulkand cakes. Our vote unanimously went for the latter as we finished every bit of it and called it a night. The Luru All Stars menu is available till Nov 15. Cost for two: `1,500 (approx).  

