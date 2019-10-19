Home Cities Bengaluru

Are you game?

Said to be the largest gaming facility in the country, Hanusha in indiranagar comes as a dream come true for players 

Published: 19th October 2019 02:15 AM

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gaming enthusiasts in the city were in for a treat with the launch of Hanusha E-Sports lounge in Indiranagar last week. Said to be the largest gaming facility in the country, the lounge is spread across 7,000 square feet and can accommodate close to 150 people with an e-sports arena, a room for tournament casting and a cafe for refreshments.

The state-of-the-art gaming centre houses 90 personal computers, which are divided into sections and has a private zone for e-sports. A separate space for mobile gamers is allotted with internet connectivity and a huge screen in the cafe section to stream movies and TV shows. 

Sachin Kala, country representative, Hanusha E-Sports India, said, “We are excited that India, with a huge young population, has the potential to be the next big destination for e-sports. The e-sports industry worldwide is currently $1 billion in size, with 450 million people participating.”
City gamers too are excited about the new venue. Anshul Misra said, “I have witnessed the lack of quality gaming centres in Bengaluru, especially when it comes to group playing. This centre will boost gamers’ enthusiasm, especially with its affordable rates,” the  22-year-old added. 

With the launch of its first-ever gaming facility in the country, the organisation aims to eventually build 1,000 venues and provide over 10,000 jobs through the development of its e-sports club, in order to cultivate gaming talents and to empower e-sports enthusiasts seeking to build a career in the vibrant industry. Vishal Dhupar, managing director, South Asia, NVIDIA Graphics, said, “The aspirations of gamers have evolved, whether building a career in e-sports or indulging in a world-class experience. There are exciting opportunities for large gaming centres to provide the infrastructure to groom e-sports talent. Hanusha highlights the ongoing evolution of the gaming experience in India.”
Keeping in mind the young gamers of the city, the pricing has been kept at `80 per hour and `100 per hour for the private zones.

