Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gives India a boost in World Ease of Doing Business index

Bengaluru and Kolkata, he said, contribute more towards ease of doing business, in comparison with other major cities.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been chosen to contribute to India’s ranking in the World Ease of Doing Business index along with Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said Business Facilitation Act will be fast-tracked to support the ease of doing business.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘World Bank’s Doing Business 2021 rankings — Inclusion of Bengaluru’, Bhaskar said that at least 500 services will be available online by March 2020 under the Karnataka Guarantee of Services to Citizens Act. At present, about 300 services are available online. Services related to ease of doing business too will transition to online, he added.

The workshop was organised by Karnataka’s Commerce and Industries Department and Department for Promotion of Industry and Trade.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said Bengaluru has been chosen to contribute to India’s ranking in World Ease of Doing Business index and to place itself on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking list of top-50 nations for 2020. World Bank ranking is crucial for foreign investors. At present, India is 77th in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index and has strengthened its position among the rest of the countries. 

This year, the ranking will be announced by October end. India must target at being one of the top 50 countries on the ranking list. This must improve further to top 25 by 2024, he said. Mohapatra said cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai played a great role in improving the ranking. Bengaluru and Kolkata, he said, contribute more towards ease of doing business, in comparison with other major cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ease of Doing Business Bengaluru
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp