Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens start online campaign to revoke transfer of KSPCB secretary Manoj Kumar

The notification went viral on several social media platforms and people started a hashtag stating #WeNeedManojBack.

Published: 19th October 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various citizens groups in the city were left fuming when they came across a notification from the state government stating the transfer of IFS officer Manoj Kumar, chief conservator of forests and member secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bengaluru, to chief conservator of forests, Canara Circle, Sirsi, but is withheld with further orders. The notification went viral on several social media platforms and people started a hashtag stating #WeNeedManojBack.

Unhappy with the decision, Pranay Dubey, president of Electronics City Rising started a petition — ‘Retain IFS officer, Manoj Kumar #WeNeedManojBack as Member Secretary KSPCB’. In a span of just two days the petition has already got at least 1,000 signatures. 

According to the citizens, the transfer came after Kumar recently submitted KSPCB reports to the High Court stating that the BBMP has not taken positive steps to comply with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. 

The report produced before the HC stated that the BBMP was not maintaining solid waste processing plants and dumping waste at the Bellahalli landfill. The report also stated that BBMP has not obtained consent under the Air Act and Water Act from KSPCB as far as  landfills at Mavallipura are concerned. 
“He has been transferred abruptly... He has worked so much for citizen’s welfare. We can’t afford to lose him. We will get him back,” Dubey said.

Sandeep Anirudhan, member of Citizens Agenda for Bengaluru said, “Interference by political class in bureaucracy, especially against honest officials, shows that our politicians don’t desire good governance. This pandering to vested money interests needs to be countered by citizens, and requires condemnation by everyone. We demand that the Chief Minister recall the transfer order and allow the completion of reforms to the Pollution Control Board, initiated by Manoj Kumar.”

Zibi Jamal, member of Whitefield Rising tweeted, “Personally engaged with Mr Manoj Kumar during the Graphite India #airpollution campaign, he was always ready to hear us and supportive.”

Last year too, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D was transferred as Commissioner of Social Welfare Department. Even then, many citizens were against it as they believed that Randeep was improving waste management in the city. Citizens had also started an online petition which received many signatures and the transfer of Randeep D did not happen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp