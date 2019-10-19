‘City musicians are scared’

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: F or Grammy award winner Prakash Sontakke, any creative work needs to be engaging for the audience. So it was fitting that when he recently attended Envisage-2019, an intercollegiate fest organised by BMS College of Architecture, Bull Temple Road, as the chief guest, he didn’t miss a chance to engage with the students present. His strategy? To play We Will We Will Rock You, which led to students joining him with the help of a loop station, a device that plays music repetitively. “I’m exploring more engaging live shows with loop station. I like to be spontaneous during live performances. There should be some takeaway for the audience,” Sontakke said.

The artiste is presently working on a Kannada movie and a project with musician Karthik Mani. While talking about his live show performances, Sontakke pointed out the ambiguity related to live music venues in Bengaluru is affecting artistes. “Nobody really knows what the licensing matter is. Everyone is scared. I don’t know why. If you have a licence why should anybody come and stop you? Of course, you can’t have a tea-coffee area and tell somebody to come and sing. My wish is that it should not affect artistes and music lovers.”

The guitarist is active in the film field but also tries to collaborate with other fields. According to Sontakke, an artiste eventually starts developing the potential to reach out to people in diverse fields. His involvement with theatre, live shows and films come from that point of view. The artiste also explained how he gets the inspiration to work with different genres. “When I was doing Arjun Sajnani’s production on Girish Karnad’s last play Crossing to Talikota, I attended several rehearsal sessions. The actor’s voice modulations gave me an idea that helped me make the score. Similarly, when I do movies I always want to listen to the script over and over again. This way, some ideas come up and the rest happens when I interact with director.”

Sontakke’s latest album, Mini Thoughts, which released last week, is based on a teenage love story. When asked about personal connection with the theme, he smiled and said, “Everybody has something mesmerising to remember about teenage days. Here the context is between a two teenage lovers. It’s done completely through a guitar, without lyrics. I tried to use an instrument to capture unspoken feelings.”