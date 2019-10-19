Home Cities Bengaluru

Encroachments near Yeswanthpur railway station impact amenities for passengers

It has been 17 years since large-scale encroachments took place on railway property around Yeswanthpur railway station.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been 17 years since large-scale encroachments took place on railway property around Yeswanthpur railway station. Bengaluru Railway Division is still trying to recover five-and-a-half acre of its land to create better infrastructure to facilitate running of more trains as well as create passenger amenities. 

The political backing for slum dwellers is preventing Railways from evicting them.
According to data from the Land Acquisitions Department of Railways, an acre and 30 guntas at BK Nagar and two parcels of land at Sharif Nagar — an acre and 30 guntas and an acre and 38 guntas — have been encroached upon by slums as well as a few shops since 2002. 

“If we are able to get hold of the parcels of land in Sharif Nagar, it can help us extend the yard in Yeswanthpur which will help in stabling more number of trains. This will facilitate running of more services from here,” said a top railway official. 

Another land which was handed over to Metro has been encroached by a concern called RNS. “Enhancing parking facilities and extension of platforms are among other amenities that needs to be created,” the official added. 

The Railways has been despatching a series of letters over the years to the Slum Development Board to rehabilitate the families occupying the space in authorised resettlement spaces since 2002. “Encroachments around Bengaluru Railway station involving one cluster of 103 slum houses and another 200 slums at Khoday’s Circle have been removed in the past apart from encroachments at Cantonment railway station and Baiyappanahalli,” he said.

The process of clearing slums that have encroached railway land is under way near Nayandahalli station with 40.465 sqmt cleared. “It would have been quicker if political leaders had not stopped it years ago. This space is vital for us to create infrastructure when the suburban rail comes to the city,” the official added.  

The response from the state government has been much better during the last one year, another top official said. “However, the process is moving slowly,” he added. Officials at the Slum Development Board could not be reached for their response. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp