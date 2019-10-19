Go om-nom-nom with ready-to-eat momos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Listen up, momo-lovers! Now you can fulfill random momo cravings with the newly launched ready-to-eat momos by Prasuma. Using a fully automated Japanese technology, the improved modern reinterpretation of the momos from the North have been introduced in four flavours – Original Chicken, Spicy Chicken, Pork and Vegetable Momos. They can be microwaved, pan-fried, steamed, deep fried or boiled, making them ready to eat in almost two minutes. The price ranges from `150 to `225 for 10 pieces and `250-`325 for 24 pieces.

Prasuma momos are available in two kinds – fresh and frozen. The fresh ones can be consumed within 12-15 days, while the latter can be refrigerated and enjoyed within 25-30 days. “Today, ready-to-eat dumplings are the fastest growing item in the frozen retail segment because they are a healthier alternative to other oily and fried foods. Momos have also earned the title of being the number one street food in India. The result and feedback from customers following our first retail launch was overwhelming.

Our live store sampling has also proven to be crucial in creating awareness and increasing sales. We are targeting a sale of 2.5 million units by the end of the first year of launch and a 100 crore sales revenue by 2021,” says Lisa Suwal, CEO, Prasuma.

Available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, one can buy the packaged food from Nature’s Basket, Spencer’s and Foodhall. It can also be ordered online from Meatigo, Prasuma and Big Basket.