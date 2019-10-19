Miffed with poor infra, Mahadevapura residents protest, ask MLAs, MPs to resign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 1,000 people of Mahadevapura gathered at the Marathahalli bridge bus stop and staged a protest against officials concerned for not providing the constituency with basic infrastructure.

Various resident welfare organisations and students from four schools got together for the protest holding placards with messages like ‘#Mahadevapura Demands-Corporator, MLA, MP — RESIGN’ and ‘Serve people, Not Yourself.

The residents pointed out that the constituency is plagued by multiple problems like garbage issues, bad roads, no clean drinking water facility, no good drainage facility, bad traffic management and most of all pollution.

“There are no services which citizens do not have to beg and plead for. But such is our lot here in Mahadevapura. Potholed and flooded roads, dark streets are the paths taken by citizens here to work. The irony never escapes us,” said a member of Whitefield Rising.

A member of Doddakannelli Rising said, “We have to pay taxes every time and god knows where the taxes are going. We can’t see it being utilised anywhere. If this does not change, we will stop paying taxes. Elected representatives should either bring the change or resign immediately.”

The residents’ other demands include the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority prioritising suburban rail, immediate rejuvenation of Bellandur and Varthur lakes and a separate division of traffic police at Mahadevapura.

It was also pointed out that last year the people of Mahadevpura had given a manifesto to MLA Arvind Limbavali and the corporator of Whitefield listing out immediate areas of concern. But none of their demands have been met.

The protest gained popularity on social media with many tweeting about the pathetic road conditions, lack of streetlights and overflowing drains. Even people from across the state like Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Mysuru shared the protest tweets and asked their respective elected representatives to help the Mahadevapura residents.