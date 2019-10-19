Vegetarians, your search ends here

Priyansha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vegetarian? “So boring.” That’s a commonly-heard phrase for every vegetarian. But not anymore, with Renukesh Bingeri, co-founder of Monk Studios, who is putting together a food fest, Bengaluru Aaharotsava, with only vegetarian cuisines from across the country. It will also include Italian, American, Chinese, Street Food and will be accompanied by some foot-tapping performances throughout the fest.

A foodie who has travelled across the country to try out various dishes, Bingeri has carefully chosen the signature dishes from each state for this food fest.

“People always assume that there isn’t much variety in vegetarian dishes. But we are here to prove otherwise,” says Bingeri, pointing out that the popular Davangere bene dosa, Shahi kheer, nawabi kebab paratha, desi fara will also be served.

The fest also has chaats from various parts of the country, Delhi ice golas, Lonavala chikkis, Banrasi paan, 24 carat gold infused charcoal ice among other dishes at the fest.

Head to Freedom Park this weekend where the food fest is on until October 20.