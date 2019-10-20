Activist Akkai becomes a proud mother, adopts a baby

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Akkai Padmashali (36), transwoman and leading activist, and her husband Vasudeva have not stopped smiling. For, they have adopted a baby. Though spending sleepless nights every day as the baby boy wakes up every now and then, she is busy doing her activism too. But, the new parents are happy doing baby sitting.

Akkai and Vasudev, who entered into wedlock in 2017, registered their wedding in 2018. She is the first one from her community to register her wedding. “I was born as a boy and when I was around 10 years old, I started feeling like a girl. As I grew older, I wanted to be a woman. Not just in dressing, but in every aspect. That is why whenever I saw children, the mother in me would see them differently. I might not conceive naturally, but the mother in me cannot be denied,’’ she said.

When Akkai and her husband decided to adopt a baby, they learnt about this little one through a relative.

“Fortunately, we got good legal assistance, everything was set and we adopted the baby. We were surprised and happy at the register office too-- officials were aware of it and they were helpful. This is a good sign, people are treating us like normal beings and we are happy,’’

she said.

“Our families too are happy with our decision,” she added.

Akkai wanted to adopt a girl child, but then they

learnt about this boy and adopted him.

The couple named the baby Avin, A for Akkai and V for Vasudev. “We went shopping and bought clothes for the baby. At a shop in Commercial street, the owner, after knowing about us, gifted clothes to my son. People are showering both love and blessings on us,’’ the proud mother said.

After Akkai adopted the child, many from her community are inspired and trying to follow in her footsteps.

But then, Akkai who is happy is also worried. “I don’t know how people will view my son when he grows up. What if he faces discrimination? How will he face it? What will his future be?” she said.

“Many policies are framed to support our community. And the awareness in society is slowly growing. I hope things will improve in the coming days and my baby will grow in a better society,’’ she said.

“My mother would worry that I did not ‘’settle’’ down. I would ask her what the term meant. She would say ‘marry and have kids’. I was married and now with this baby, I feel fulfilled,’’ Akkai added.