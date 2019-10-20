BBMP, cops to crack down on illegal cracker shops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP and the police department will crack down on those setting up illegal shops and selling crackers in the city.

Holding a meeting with the police department, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar directed the zonal and special commissioners to be vigilant. He directed them to take all precautionary measures.

The departments heads also directed the staffers that crackers should be sold only in open grounds and permission to set up such shops should be taken from the police and BBMP. The entry and exit points of the ground should have big gates to ensure there is sufficient space for ambulance and fire and emergency vehicles. All stalls should display the contact details of the police, fire and emergency, ambulance, hospitals and BBMP control room.

Kumar added that all hospitals should function round the clock on Diwali. He said that crackers should be burst as per the central and State Pollution Control Board orders timings.

Orders issued for 60% ad boards in Kannada

The BBMP Commissioner on Saturday issued orders that 60% of the writing on boards of all commercial establis-hments should be in Kannada, from Nove-mber 1. The BBMP offici-als said that it was not issued keeping Kannada Rajyotsava in mind and nor was it political. The orders have been issued based on directions of the Urban Development Depart-ment and the state government. Kumar said that those setting up units will not be given trade licenses if they disobey this rule.