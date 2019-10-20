Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP, cops to crack down on illegal cracker shops

The BBMP and the police department will crack down on those setting up illegal shops and selling crackers in the city.

Published: 20th October 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP and the police department will crack down on those setting up illegal shops and selling crackers in the city.

Holding a meeting with the police department, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar directed the zonal and special commissioners to be vigilant. He directed them to take all precautionary measures.

The departments heads also directed the staffers that crackers should be sold only in open grounds and permission to set up such shops should be taken from the police and BBMP. The entry and exit points of the ground should have big gates to ensure there is sufficient space for ambulance and fire and emergency vehicles. All stalls should display the contact details of the police, fire and emergency, ambulance, hospitals and BBMP control room.

Kumar added that all hospitals should function round the clock on Diwali.  He said that crackers should be burst as per the central and State Pollution Control Board orders timings.

Orders issued for 60% ad boards in Kannada

The BBMP Commissioner on Saturday issued orders that 60% of the writing on boards of all commercial establis-hments should be in Kannada, from Nove-mber 1. The BBMP offici-als said that it was not issued keeping Kannada Rajyotsava in mind and nor was it political. The orders have been issued based on directions of the Urban Development Depart-ment and the state government. Kumar said that those setting up units will not be given trade licenses if they disobey this rule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp