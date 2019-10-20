Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru siblings win big in national event

A brother-sister duo from Christ Junior College and PES University bagged the first place in the National Social Enterprise Idea Challenge organised by Azim Premji University.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A brother-sister duo from Christ Junior College and PES University bagged the first place in the National Social Enterprise Idea Challenge organised by Azim Premji University. This is a national platform for students to present their innovative ideas and various colleges across the country participated in it. 

Their project Farm Theory is an agri-tech start-up that aims to create a sustainable food system.
Sakshi Agarwal, a Class 12 student from Christ Junior College, and Arpit Agarwal, a 3rd year student of computer science engineering from PES University, came up with the theory, which they said is India’s first supply chain network of Ugly produce. 

Ugly produce refers to freshly harvested fruits and vegetables that are cosmetically unappealing, discoloured or bruised. Customers can place their orders on their app and they are delivering 1,000 kg of produce every day. 

