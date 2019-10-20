Brother of slain police officer cheated of Rs 27 lakh deposit

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: T Gopalakrishna, brother of IPS officer T Harikrishna, who was killed by forest brigand Veerappan, has been allegedly cheated of Rs 27 lakh by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatha Annappa (SDMA) Credit Cooperative Society in Rajajinagar 1st Block.

Gopalakrishna, a resident of Nandini Layout, had filed a police complaint against C M Rajakumar, society president, and S Akshata, CEO and director. In his complaint, 64-year-old Gopalakrishna stated that he had kept his retirement benefit of Rs 27 lakh as fixed deposit with the SDMA Cooperative Society. In his complaint Gopalakrishna said, “I am not married and have no siblings... I was retired after working as admin at PES University in BSK 3rd Stage for about 18 years.”

While Gopalakrishna had filed a complaint with Subramanyanagar police station last year, SDMA Society director C Raju obtained an anticipatory bail from the city court on October 14. Judge R Onkarappa, LXII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, granted anticipatory bail to Raju, imposing certain conditions after hearing his plea in which he claimed that he is innocent.

Gopalakrishna started the fixed deposit in August 2015 and was told that it will mature in October 26, 2021. “I made Sri Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadikari of Srikshetra Dharmasthala, as nominee to the fixed deposit. Not only this, I had also executed a will saying that the said money along with the interest should be handed over to Sri Veerendra Heggade in case of my untimely death,” Gopalakrishna said.

The SDMA Society initially paid an interest of Rs 28,500 every month to Gopalakrishna but this stopped coming. When Gopalakrishna went to SDMA Society to check, the accused Rajakumar and Akshatha allegedly told asked him why he needed the money in the first place since he was alone. They also allegedly threatened him of dire consequences if he demanded the interest, besides abusing him, the complainant alleged.

Gopalakrishna also alleged that SDMA Society is now closed. He also alleged that the society and the accused Rajkumar had not forwarded a copy of his will to Dharmasthala.