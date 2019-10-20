Limbavali says funds granted, citizens ask when will work start  

Iffath Fathima By

BENGALURU: The state government has finally allotted grants to Mahadevapura constituency. This comes after hundreds of Mahadevapura residents took to the streets on Friday, demanding the resignation of the MLA, MP and the corporator for not providing the constituency with basic infrastructure. Soon after the protest, Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali posted on social media that the state government has allotted funds. He also blamed the previous coalition government for not releasing enough funds.

He tweeted: “The last two governments — Congress government and the coalition government in the last two years - discriminated against the development of the Mahadevapura constituency which is the highest tax paying constituency.”

This, however, did not go down well with many netizens. Some said that Limbavali was only protecting himself by blaming other parties.

A netizen @souva73 wrote: “If you’re so helpless then quit, no one is forcing you to stay.” @biplab001 said, “Why are you giving endless excuses, playing blame game? We selected you for 3 terms. How much more time do you need. 5,000 plus residents suffering on Vibgyor road.”

Limbavali said that after the BJP government came to power, the following funds were released for Mahadevapura: Rs 474.15 crore for road development, Rs 318 crore for Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd, Rs 245.15 crore for development of eight wards, Rs 470 crore for lakes, Rs 75 crore for stormwater drains and bridge work, Rs 85 crore for infrastructure in surrounding areas and Rs 42.40 crore for land acquisition for Kundalahalli underpass.

Limbavali added that many more developmental works will be started soon. However, it is yet to be known when the works will start. This too was taken with a pinch of salt by the netizens. One @spryextinct said, “Does your soon mean 10-15 years.”

Another netizen @bfandoo said, “Sir we hope so many crores do not stay just as an update on twitter. Please give the timeline for completing the projects. You are a public representatives and we expect answers.”

A member of citizen group Whitefield Rising said, “It is that good funds are released. want good works coming out of these funds. We need good quality roads that will last more than one rain shower.”

Limbavali told TNSE, “There is no particular timeline when the work will start. As an MLA I have been doing all the work in my constituency and the citizens know about this. I’m bringing transparency by uploading about the funds on social media so that people are updated about the works. Of the 110 villages, our constituency has 31 villages where Cauvery and UGD pipelines are being laid. Until the work is done, we can’t lay roads. BWSSB and BBMP officials will give me their timeline. My constituency is the biggest with 8 lakh people and I will do the best for our constituency.”