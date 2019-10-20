MLA’s attacker in four-day police custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kothanur police has taken Shivakumar, who tried to attack MLA Byrathi Suresh with a knife, into police custody for four-days on Saturday.

A senior police officer said, “During interrogation Shivakumar alias Shivu said that he wanted more money from the MLA as he was constructing the house in Byrathi. The MLA gave him Rs 2 lakh, but he was unhappy with the money and repeatedly visited the MLA’s house. But the MLA’s staff did not allow him in. Thus, he got very upset and tried to attack MLA.”

The police officer added that Shivakumar started behaving strangely in police custody on Saturday and said that he had no idea what happened on Friday. He claims that the knife had fallen on the ground and he went to pick it up. He said that had no any intention of attacking MLA and he even claims that the MLA was his best friend.