Dore murder case: Police arrest another accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An accused involved in the murder of Ayyappa Dore, the former vice-chancellor of Alliance University, was shot at by the RT Nagar police after he allegedly attacked policemen, when they tried to catch him near Sanjaynagar. The accused Ganesh is said to be involved in several cases. Two police personnel were injured in the incident.

The police have arrested two people, the chancellor of Alliance University Sudhir G Angur and an employee Suraj Singh, in connection with the murder. The police were searching for the other accused. Early on Sunday, they received credible information that Singh’s associate Ganesh, was near a godown belonging to the Board of Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Limited.

“A team led by Inspector Mithun Shilpi surrounded him and tried to catch him. But Ganesh attacked the police staff with a dagger and injured a probationary woman police sub-inspector Yallamma and constable Mallikarjun. Mithun Shilpi fired a warning shot in the air but that did not deter the accused. Then, the inspector fired at Ganesh, injuring his left leg. “The injured staff and Ganesh were rushed to a hospital immediately,” the police said.

It is learnt that Singh had approached Ganesh to eliminate Dore and Ganesh roped in some of his associates to get the job done.