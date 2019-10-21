For a ‘free-flowing’ culinary experience

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Want to have dinner next to a flowing river? Experience something similar at Stonny Brook in RR Nagar, where customers can indulge in some Asian delicacies while dipping their legs in water under the table.

Established by Vinay V, a real-estate businessman and travel enthusiast, Stonny Brook has been inspired by his travel experiences. “The idea of a stream-themed restaurant struck me when I visited a waterfall restaurant in Philippines. I wanted to do something different like that and came up with the idea of a stream restaurant,” Vinay said.

The restaurant was launched on October 3, and 10,000 litres of water is recycled and used to maintain this constant stream. “We have pond filters that can recycle 15,000 litres of water per hour.” When asked about any criticism that he faced regarding water conservation, the 34-year-old said, “We are not wasting water here. It’s like people building swimming pools in their property.” To maintain hygiene, staff members are provided with special shoes while entering the serving area.

However, customers have to leave their footwear outside before entering the stream dining area. Once you enter the restaurant, you will be guided to a complimentary fish pedicure. After the meal, customers will get saplings to take home.

Jyothi Ramesh, a resident of Nagarbhavi, came to know about the restaurant from a friend and decided to visit it with her family for lunch. She said, “There are no restaurants like this around the city. We wonder how they maintain everything so beautifully. It is like being amid nature.”

The menu, which includes dishes from Thailand, Japan, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey, is priced from `220. Vinay added that they plan on setting up party and rooftop dining areas and adding more cuisines. “I want to include more options in terms of food and facilities. Right now, we are growing with word-of-mouth. We have not tied up with any online food ordering companies. This is an experience that cannot be achieved by sitting in your apartment and ordering food. We wish to create a seamless experience to customers which is similar to an outing amid nature,” he said.