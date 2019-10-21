Home Cities Bengaluru

For a ‘free-flowing’ culinary experience

Established by Vinay V, a real-estate businessman and travel enthusiast, Stonny Brook has been inspired by his travel experiences.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Guests will get a complimentary fish pedicure before starting their meal  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Want to have dinner next to a flowing river? Experience something similar at Stonny Brook in RR Nagar, where  customers can indulge in some Asian delicacies while dipping their legs in water under the table.

Established by Vinay V, a real-estate businessman and travel enthusiast, Stonny Brook has been inspired by his travel experiences. “The idea of a stream-themed restaurant struck me when I visited a waterfall restaurant in Philippines. I wanted to do something different like that and came up with the idea of a stream restaurant,” Vinay said.

The restaurant was launched on October 3, and 10,000 litres of water is recycled and used to maintain this constant stream. “We have pond filters that can recycle 15,000 litres of water per hour.” When asked about any criticism that he faced regarding water conservation, the 34-year-old said, “We are not wasting water here. It’s like people building swimming pools in their property.” To maintain hygiene, staff members are provided with special shoes while entering the serving area.   

However, customers have to leave their footwear outside before entering the stream dining area. Once you enter the restaurant, you will be guided to a complimentary fish pedicure. After the meal, customers will get saplings to take home.

Jyothi Ramesh, a resident of Nagarbhavi, came to know about the restaurant from a friend and decided to visit it with her family for lunch. She said, “There are no restaurants like this around the city. We wonder how they maintain everything so beautifully. It is like being amid nature.”

The menu, which includes dishes from Thailand, Japan, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey, is priced from `220. Vinay added that they plan on setting up party and rooftop dining areas and adding more cuisines. “I want to include more options in terms of food and facilities. Right now, we are growing with word-of-mouth. We have not tied up with any online food ordering companies. This is an experience that cannot be achieved by sitting in your apartment and ordering food. We wish to create a seamless experience to customers which is similar to an outing amid nature,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp