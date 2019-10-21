Furry business: Bengalureans turn towards animal communicators to locate lost pets through telepathy

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Losing a pet can be heartbreaking for a human. In addition to social media posts of pets going missing, pet parents in the city have started approaching animal communicators to get in touch with them. Animal communicators have also been helping several pet parents get some clarity on what their pet wants.

Manasi Shah, a sales associate, has been approaching an animal communicator to speak to several of her street dogs that she feeds regularly in Kumara Park West. “I have 14 street dogs and one of my own. When one of them went missing, I decided to get in touch with an animal communicator. She was able to telepathically communicate with the dog and inform me that it loves to move around to other places but will eventually come back and visit,” she said.

Manasi added that one of her dogs used to chew on bikes and consulted on the reason for it. She found that the dog had a history of losing its friend to a bike accident and hence has a dislike towards it now.

Animal communicator Akshaya Kawle, who has been doing this since 2018, said, “I receive around 20 clients from Bengaluru alone and several of them come to me when their pet goes missing. This is not specific to any species but I usually receive clients who have cats, dogs and birds,” she said.

Kawle has also received clients during festive seasons as the pets run away due to the sound of firecrackers. “This is just picking up in India and people approach me when they are emotionally invested in communicating with their pet. So they try something which is not tangible. The animal’s perspective is a lot different from what we assume. Sometimes, pets leave their homes to find something new. It can also be due to the negative energy in the family. I act as a telephone and convey messages from both the pet parent and the pet,” she explained, adding that it costs `1,000-`2,000, depending on the consultation.

“Anyone can telepathically speak to an animal. We do it subconsciously but don’t realise it. Energy-wise, we are all connected. If the dog wants to be found, they give me hints and clues on their whereabouts and the owner has been able to find them,” Kawle said.

“My cat suddenly ran away and I was quite worried. So I decided to communicate telepathically. I sent my cat’s photo, age and sex to the animal communicator. She said my cat is fine and will come back on its own accord. In two days, my cat returned miraculously. So now, I don’t worry about her too much,” Kavya Srinivasan, homemaker who stays in Basaveshwar Nagar.