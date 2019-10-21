Governments dismiss crucial info with apathy: Ex-Israel NSA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Former agent of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and ex-National Security Advisor of the Israeli Government, Uzi Arad, said that intelligence organisations also play a ‘game of nations,’ by not just revealing the truth but by spreading lies as well. He was speaking at the three-day Synergia Conclave that concluded on Saturday.

However, he also pointed out to the apathy with which important information is dismissed by governments. “For instance, intelligence informed the President (of USA) about Russian intervention in political processes. However, the apathy with which it was received was shocking,” he said.

“On one hand, you inform the leadership that the very process of electing the leader is now being corrupted by a hostile entity,” he said, adding that the methods employed were ‘most intrusive, entering social processes.’ This takes place not just in USA but everywhere, he said.