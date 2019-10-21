In full bloom: Orchids steal the show at Lalbagh

Priyansha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Known for their aesthetic beauty and commercial value, as well as indicators of a health ecosystem, orchids turned out to be the centre of attraction for two days in the city.

The Orchid Society of Karnataka (TOSKAR) organised its 7th Orchid Show on October 19 and 20 at Dr M H Marigowda Hall in Lalbagh.

Venkatesh B, director, Department of Horticulture, Government of Karnataka, said, “It is a wonderful exhibition of orchids. They serve as an eye-opener for the public and people who are interested in growing orchids. There’s a myth that orchids cannot be grown in Bengaluru climate but that’s not true. People should take advantage of it.”

Dr K S Shashidhar, president, TOSKAR, said, “This is the 7th edition of our show, which started in 2012. The objective is to promote, propagate and popularise orchid growing in the city and in urban and rural areas in the state. At the same time, we need to create awareness about the conservation of orchids in its natural habitat. The display and arrangement of orchids are mainly done by the members of the society.”

Apart from the display, there were counters for sale of orchid plants, potting accessories and books on orchids. Training and demonstration sessions on various aspects of growing orchids were also conducted on both days.

Rejin M J, an orchid seller at the show, said, “There are 25,000 species of orchids, plus hybrids. Different orchids have different requirements. Generally, they cannot take direct sunlight, it has to be in semi-shade and have to be watered according to their potting medium and pot size. We have a wide range of orchids, from Dendrobiums, Cattleya, Encyclia, Epidendrum to Cymbidium, Cycnoches and others. We also have a variety for beginners, which is easy to grow at home. Then there are orchids that are not easily found in India but suit our environment.”

Orchids are beautiful and the flowers are long-lasting, said Seetha, an orchid lover who had put up her collection for display at the show.

“Once orchids start blooming, they last for over three months. It’s value for money. I bought exotic varieties called Zygopetalum, Epidendrums and Dendrobiums, which are easy to care for,” she said.