KSRTC to run 1,600 extra buses for Deepavali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KSRTC will be operating 1,600 extra buses in addition to the existing schedules. Later, special buses will be operated from various places to Bengaluru on October 29.

Special buses will be operated from Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar and Tirupathi among others.

Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri.

All premier buses will be operated from Shanthinagar (in front of KSRTC, Bengaluru Central Depot-4 & Depot-2) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Passengers can book tickets online by logging on to www.ksrtc.in.