Mob demands release of youths held in police station

Tension gripped City Market police station after a group of 35-40 people demanded the release of three youngsters who were arrested on charged of carrying lethal weapons.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A group barged into City Market police station demanding the release of some youngsters on Saturday night | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped City Market police station after a group of 35-40 people demanded the release of three youngsters who were arrested on charged of carrying lethal weapons.

Police said that a procession was held at Cottonpet on Saturday night, in which around 10,000 people participated. During the procession, the police received information that three people were in possession of lethal weapons, including knives and daggers. The police, who acted swiftly, identified the three persons and arrested them.

“As soon as they were brought to the station, around 35-40 of their friends gathered in front of the police station, demanding that they must be released immediately. Some of them also tried to damage the vehicles parked near the police station. The indicator of a Cheetah patrolling bike was damaged in the incident. However, the police on night duty intervened and said that three of them were carrying deadly weapons and hence were arrested. Soon, additional police staff was summoned and the mob was dispersed,” the police added.

DCP (West) Ramesh B said that the police had booked a case of rioting against those who had gathered in front of the police station.

