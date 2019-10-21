Home Cities Bengaluru

Walkathon to beat breast cancer

Today, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru hosted a walkathon in the city –The Pink Wave, to drive awareness on breast cancer.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Today, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru hosted a walkathon in the city –The Pink Wave, to drive awareness on breast cancer. A yearly initiative from the hospital, this year the rally saw strong involvement from over 500 participants including medical professionals, members of the local community, college students and breast cancer survivors. The hospital also tied up with Jayanagar Jaguars, a city based marathon runner group.

The rally was flagged off at 7.30 am from Balakrishna Bayalu Ranga Mandira in RR Nagar and culminated at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Kengeri, covering a distance of 5 km. M G Srinivas, renowned Kannada actor and director extended his support to the cause and was present to interact with and address the gathering. He said: “Breast cancer could occur in the lives of any of our loved ones. The theme of this awareness campaign, that is, to ‘take charge, get screened’ is a message that has to reach one and all. Men have to play an equally important role in supporting the women in their lives by encouraging them to go in for regular screening and check-ups as advised by the doctors.”
Mitra, Dhereen Ramkumar (Kannada actor), MG Srinivas (Kannada actor/director) and Ritesh Shetty (Mr India 2017) were the other guests present at the walkathon.

The walkathon started at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital from 7.30 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
breast cancer walkathon
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp