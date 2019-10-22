141 convicts walk free from prison

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sense of relief and tiredness was visible on the faces of 141 convicts who were released from various prisons in Karnataka, on Monday, owing to good behaviour. Many of them were charged with murder, some stemming from property disputes. Ramzan Jamakhandi, 66, could barely speak without breaking down. He was finally free after serving 13 years and seven months in prison. “All I want to do is spend time with my three daughters, wife and eight grandchildren. I was convicted for a murder case,” he said.

Munikrishna, 41, was delighted to get rid of the white cotton prison uniform and change into a red shirt. He was released after serving 16 years. “I am from Devanahalli and was charged with murder, which was caused by a property dispute. I saw my family a month ago. I have a wife, two kids, a brother and a sister at home,” he shared.

65-year-old Kalappa says he is ill and tired, “I should never come back to jail again. I want to go back to my farming life, as it was before I got convicted for murder. I have lost 14 years and eight months,” said Kalppa, a native of Chikkamagaluru.

Some like Nagesh say their conviction affected their family’s life more than theirs. “I spent 13 years and four months in prison for a murder charge, which happened owing to a property dispute. My mother and wife have suffered more than I have because of this. I too want to start a family like everyone else,” said Nagesh, who got a BA degree in Political Science from Karnataka State Open University, while in prison.

Abhinaya, an engineer in Bengaluru came to receive her mother’s brother, Somu, who was released after 12 years in prison. Somu used her phone to call the rest of his family and was crying with joy, announcing that he was finally free.

“My wife committed suicide and I was convicted on a false case of dowry harassment. However, I no longer have any anger towards the judicial system. I am just happy I have been released,” he added. His niece, Abhinaya, told TNIE, “After school we used to play with our mama (uncle) but one day when I was in Class 8 he was arrested. At that time, I did not understand why he was not at home anymore. I am finally seeing him after 12 years and we will help him start a business by lending him money.”