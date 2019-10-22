Home Cities Bengaluru

141 convicts walk free from prison

Many of them who were convicted for murder have picked up skills, such as baking, that they plan on using outside

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Inmates were released from prisons on Monday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A sense of relief and tiredness was visible on the faces of 141 convicts who were released from various prisons in Karnataka, on Monday, owing to good behaviour. Many of them were charged with murder, some stemming from property disputes. Ramzan Jamakhandi, 66, could barely speak without breaking down. He was finally free after serving 13 years and seven months in prison. “All I want to do is spend time with my three daughters, wife and eight grandchildren. I was convicted for a murder case,” he said.

Munikrishna, 41, was delighted to get rid of the white cotton prison uniform and change into a red shirt. He was released after serving 16 years. “I am from Devanahalli and was charged with murder, which was caused by a property dispute. I saw my family a month ago. I have a wife, two kids, a brother and a sister at home,” he shared.

65-year-old Kalappa says he is ill and tired, “I should never come back to jail again. I want to go back to my farming life, as it was before I got convicted for murder. I have lost 14 years and eight months,” said Kalppa, a native of Chikkamagaluru.

Some like Nagesh say their conviction affected their family’s life more than theirs. “I spent 13 years and four months in prison for a murder charge, which happened owing to a property dispute. My mother and wife have suffered more than I have because of this. I too want to start a family like everyone else,” said Nagesh, who got a BA degree in Political Science from Karnataka State Open University, while in prison. 
Abhinaya, an engineer in Bengaluru came to receive her mother’s brother, Somu, who was released after 12 years in prison. Somu used her phone to call the rest of his family and was crying with joy, announcing that he was finally free.

“My wife committed suicide and I was convicted on a false case of dowry harassment. However, I no longer have any anger towards the judicial system. I am just happy I have been released,” he added. His niece, Abhinaya, told TNIE, “After school we used to play with our mama (uncle) but one day when I was in Class 8 he was arrested. At that time, I did not understand why he was not at home anymore. I am finally seeing him after 12 years and we will help him start a business by lending him money.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp