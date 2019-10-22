Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP seeks Rs 850 crore for garbage management

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) has sought Rs 850 crore from the state government for three years for garbage management in the city.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) has sought Rs 850 crore from the state government for three years for garbage management in the city. According to BBMP sources who attended the high-level meeting at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s residence on Monday, solid waste management and the way forward to implement the High Court orders on garbage management were discussed.

“The finance department has in-principal agreed to the demand. It was impressed upon the government that unless funds are available, garbage management will be difficult. In the first year, around Rs 200 crore is required to set up decentralised waste to energy plants at the ward level, as per the High Court and NGT directions. Since it is the court orders, the government has agreed,” a source said.

It was also decided that a temporary fund of Rs 15 crore to manage landfills is required for a duration of one year. Also Rs 70 crore is needed for a medium sized landfill to manage the waste. The existing Bellahallli landfill will stop from October endand so the Mitiganahalli landfill next to Bellahalli will be utilised.The source pointed out that as per High Court orders, waste will not be dumped at the landfills, but processing plants will be set up to manage the waste.

BBMP cuts a sorry figure
The meeting also discussed bio-mining of waste in Mandur. “It was decided that processing units will be set up there. An amount of Rs 20 crore was sanctioned in the budget for this, which will be put to use immediately after the bio-mining at Bagalur is completed,” the BBMP said.
The BBMP cut a sorry figure for still being unable to find any concrete solutions and contractors to improve the Mandur landfill. 

