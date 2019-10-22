CEN police stations to tackle crime, drug menace, says BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police stations will be established in all districts, to tackle cybercrime and drug menace. The CM was speaking at the Police Commemoration Day organised at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) head quarters on Mysuru Road, on Monday. “Our government has already given approval to start CEN station in all eight divisions of Bengaluru. As cyber crime cases are increasing in other districts as well and as there is a need to put an end to drug menace, we have decided to establish CEN police stations in all districts,” the CM said.

He said there is also a proposal to introduce a mobile application, where public can directly interact with Superintendent of Police (SPs) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySPs), as it will lead to better exchange of information and resolve issues quickly. “Policemen must boost the confidence of the public by taking tough actions against law breakers while being people-friendly,” the CM added.

Assuring that the government will take steps to provide better housing facility for policemen, he said that the newly recruited trainees will be given advanced training to face any situation and handle stress. “There are also plans to upgrade all women police stations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad as a ‘one stop service centre’, where women in distress can approach the police,” Yediyurappa said.Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, former cricketer Anil Kumble and other senior police officers were also present at the event.