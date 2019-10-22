Community radio, development board launched

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Basavaraj Bommai, minister for Home Affairs, who was the chief guest at the event where 141 inmates were released, announced the launch of a development board and a community radio at the prison, on Monday.

“We are planning to set up a Prison Development Board to make changes in the environment in prison and develop it in line with recommendations by National Human Rights Commission,” he said in his address to the audience. Launching the radio, the home minister held an in-house demonstration with the help of convicts who worked as radio jockeys.

“The community radio will be a good form of entertainment for prisoners and jail authorities. It will also help in spreading information, he said while going on air. The radio functions from 6 am to 6 pm and is the second of its kind after a similar radio was launched in Tihar Jail.

NS Megharikh, the director general of police told media persons, “Prisoners in jail are depressed and the community radio can help alleviate this.

They even get to bake and learn from skill development programmes such as IT, textile, tailoring, hospitality, apparel, carpentry and the likes.”The HM awarded the presidential medal to one jailor and the Chief Minister’s medal to 10 prison department officials.