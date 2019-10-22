Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka cabinet approves Rs 667 crore Nirbhaya Fund for safety of women in Bengaluru

Bengaluru was among the cities chosen by the Centre under the safe city programme to ensure the protection of women in public places.

Published: 22nd October 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka assembly

Karnataka Assembly. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Over 16,000 surveillance cameras and GIS-based crime mapping for predictive policing are among the measures to be put in place in the city under a Rs 667 crore proposal for women safety under the Nirbhaya Fund, approved by the Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday.

Under the Nirbhaya fund to implement the Safe City Project in Bengaluru, Rs 667 crore Request for Proposal (RFP) has been approved, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said in his briefing on the cabinet decisions.

He said Bengaluru was among the cities chosen by the Centre under the safe city programme to ensure the protection of women in public places.

The project proposal would be implemented over a three year period and the Centre will bear 60 per cent of the cost and state 40 per cent, the Minister said.

The project aimed at providing safety for women in Bengaluru 24x7 by installing CCTV cameras, surveillance cameras, panic buttons, up-gradation of dial 100 and GIS mapping of crimes in the city.

The Nirbhaya Fund Framework provides for a non-lapsable corpus fund for safety and security of women to be administered by the Department of Economic Affairs of the Union Ministry of Finance.

The Nirbhaya Fund was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case in Delhi to support the initiatives of the governments and the NGOs working towards the safety of women.

Types of cameras to be installed as per the RFP for Bengaluru include Day/Night surveillance cameras- 7,500, fixed cameras-5,000, Pan Tilt Zoom cameras- 1,000, Automated number plate recognition- 1,000, Facial recognition cameras- 500, Drone-based surveillance- 20 and Body-worn cameras 1,100.

The project also includes workstations for video feed monitoring and incidence management, Command and Control Centres, data centre, GIS based crime mapping for predictive policing, among others.

Madhuswamy said the state government will send the proposal to the Centre by the end of this month.

The projects on safe city worth Rs 2,919.

55 crores under the Nirbhaya Fund for eight major cities of the country aims to make them safer for women.

The cities under the project are - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Cabinet Nirbhaya Fund
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp