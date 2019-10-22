Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Overcrowded prisons, not enough doctors’

Even as the Home Minister inaugurated the public development board and community radio on Monday, inmates claim several facilities at the prison needed improvement. 

Prisons meant to house 2,000 inmates have around 5,000, say convicts

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Home Minister inaugurated the prison development board and community radio on Monday, inmates claim several facilities at the prison needed improvement. Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity an inmate shared, “For a space meant to house 2,000 inmates, we have nearly 5,000 people. There needs to be a solution to the overcrowding. In addition to this, we need better access to health care. There are only two to three doctors and we find it difficult to get an appointment with them.”

A prison officer also spoke on the issue of overcrowding. “The officials and staff are overburdened with duties. We have 450 staffers to handle a population of more than 5,000 prisoners. We work nearly 12 hours a day,” he said.

Several youngsters between the age of 18 and 20 are depressed here. “There are counsellors visiting but we need more professionals to provide mental health support. While food and toilet facilities are moderate in quality, we suffer water shortage while bathing,” the inmate said. Addiction to smoking was another aspect pointed out by this inmate. Another inmate told TNIE that there were no facilities for handicapped prisoners.

