Home Cities Bengaluru

Pedalling to be fit and healthy

Regular meetings with engineers and stakeholders as well as site visits don’t make Srinivasan Gopalan tired.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Srinivasan Gopalan

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Regular meetings with engineers and stakeholders as well as site visits don’t make Srinivasan Gopalan tired. The 47-year-old CEO of Ozone Group gives credit to his hobby for keeping him fit and healthy.

“I cycle every day in early in the morning. I’m a person who follows the rule of early to bed and early to rise. Cycling is a necessary activity in life, just like how you brush your teeth every day. Cycling helps a person keep a healthy mental and physical presence. But for me, cycling is not just an exercise, I also explore different places and enjoy my me-time,” says Gopalan.

He spends two hours daily for cycling and squash, while every Sunday, he converts this hobby to explore the lesser-travelled trails in North Bengaluru and around Nandi hills. “I keep my bicycle in Devanahalli, at our company site near the airport. From there, I cycle around. There is no specific plan to visit a particular place. If it is raining, I pedal and visit the villages nearby,” says Gopalan, a resident of Hebbal.

During his trails, Gopalan prefers to travel in small groups. “I always go with one companion. If there is an accident, we can be there for each other. Otherwise, it’s all about having a personal experience. While pedalling, we prefer to listen to nature’s music,” he says, who also mentions that he cycles during trips around the world.

From the last four years, Gopalan participates in different cyclothons in the city. “Participating in a cyclothon helps me to be competitive at office and work. The trails of these cyclothons are very beautiful and gives me a good experience. I don’t want to come first. I don’t have the fear of coming last or missing the first place. This is something where I unwind myself and enjoy,” he adds. Recently, he participated in a 40km Pedal for Planet cyclothon and says that whenever there is a cyclothon in Bengaluru, he tries not to miss it out.

Gopalan’s best companion in cycling and squash is his 12-year-old daughter. “My daughter joins me in cycling very often. Apart from that, I introduced her to squash. Now, she’s taken the sport seriously. Her first aim is to beat me in squash. To a small extent, I’m an inspiration to her, which I feel very proud about,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp