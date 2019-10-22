Home Cities Bengaluru

This year, have a ‘quirky’ Diwali

From exotic keto foods to picnic experiences, Bengalureans opt for unique products to gift their loved ones this festive season

Published: 22nd October 2019

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Diyas, check. Firecrackers, check. Sweets, check. So what’s left? A lot, actually. With Deepavali just around the corner, the gifting business is abuzz with creative ideas to break the monotony of traditional presents.

“As kids, we were always excited about new clothes, toys, books and home-made festival food. Somewhere along the line, we lost the innocence to street-smartness,” says Rekhansh K, managing director, XOOX Brewmill, Koramangala. They are selling colouring books for adults to take them on a trip down the memory lane. “We have also got custom-made flashcards from Eka Store in Ulsoor, covering almost every state, religion, and festival. These cards are part of a collector’s item as well as a gentle reminder of the diverse cultural makeup of India,” adds Rekhansh.

Foodhall departmental store on 1 MG Mall also offers several quirky gifts for people who believe in healthy eating. “This festive season, we wanted to cater to people of all dietary choices and curate a hamper that addresses the needs of a keto lover. We have vegetable-based hampers, as well as asparagus bouquets, avocado boxes, mushroom posy, etc.,” says Jay Jhaveri, CEO, Foodhall. One of the hampers, for instance, comprises delicacies like onion-rosemary crackers, herbed keto bread, almond butter pee wee avocado, coyo in a jar, and Colombian instant coffee. “Keto enthusiasts are thrilled to see this hamper,” Jhaveri adds.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru wants people to share the historical charm of namma Bengaluru with their loved ones. The hampers have been divided into eight categories, and include goodies like Ganesha idol, handcrafted chocolates, baklava, iPhone 8, champagne bottle, artisan glasses, and pomegranate confiture jar. They are priced between `2,000 and `1,50,000. The boxes depict the story of old Bangalore, with paintings of iconic spots like Russel Street. “The essence of the city’s charm is what we wished to being in through our gifting collection,” says Gaurav Sinha, director of operations at the hotel. They have been receiving queries from both the corporates and general public, he adds.  

If you have no time to step out, online platforms are there for your rescue. Dotted i is offering cracker chocolates, eco-friendly gifts, tea hampers, and utility and home decor items, including a Diwali Dhamaka crate. It has also curated special experiences and surprises for families, couples and corporates. “Families can opt from 200 surprises, such as picnics, curated tea experiences, tree house stays, and movie night experiences, to relax, enjoy and bond with each other. The tea party experience and Diwali party experience include a luxurious sit-down dinner, says Naadia Mirza, founder, Dotted i. The price of hampers starts from `1,500, while the experiences cost for `7,000 and above. According to Mirza, organic tea hampers, fruit hampers, and utility items are picking up this season.

Provenance, a digital platform, is trying to bridge the gap between conscious customers and sustainable artisanal products, as well as established brands like Maxims, New Yorker, etc. “We are seeing a shift from standard gift boxes to personalised hampers. Besides a choice of products in teas, craft coffee, gourmet cheese, etc., we give customers the opportunity to add their personal touch via embellishments, packaging, personalised ribbons and more,” say Samir Gadhok and Avani Raheja, founders, Provenance.

