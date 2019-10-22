Unravelling spools

Home Cities Bengaluru

There’s no better time than World Mental Health Day to launch a new video stories of real people sharing their real stories related to mental health.

By Simran Ahuja
BENGALURU: There’s no better time than World Mental Health Day to launch a new video stories of real people sharing their real stories related to mental health. And yet, therapist Aakriti Joanna chose to launch the series after the designated day, which falls on October 10, and with good reason. “We need to be speaking about these issues every day and not just on one particular day,” explains the founder of Kaha Mind, the mental health platform that recently launched the video series – Kaha Stories.

Slated to be a once-in-2-3-weeks series, the first installment features city-based beat boxer and musician Vineeth Vincent, who talks about dealing with the death of a loved one, processing grief and seeking help. The idea, says Joanna, is to get people from different walks of life to take part in ‘non-scripted’ conversations about mental health, so as to normalise talk around the topic. “It doesn’t have to necessarily focus on an individual’s experience. It could also be a conversation about their understanding of it or what therapy is like. The backbone, however, is mental health,” she explains.

The next few videos will also feature Bengalureans, but by early next year, Joanna hopes to include people from across the country. “We want to ensure that the people we feature are open to talking about their experiences without anonymity. This way people can relate to it more. Most importantly, people realise they aren’t alone in dealing with a certain situation,” she says, adding that the videos will also include practical tips that people can apply to better cope with situations.

While the initial idea was to keep the content to under a minute, the team settled upon 10-15 minutes for each video, preferring to not edit out the “meaningful conversation and heartfelt emotions,” says Joanna. This decision was affirmed upon the first video’s release and the feedback it received. “Someone told me that they too had dealt with the loss of someone dear to them and could relate to that portion of the video in particular. This, to me, was testament of our work,” she adds.  

