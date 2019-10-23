Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gears up for ‘spook’ tacular Halloween

Celebrate with zombie-themed setups, glow-in-the-dark parties, a special puppetry session for kids or a mysterious camp

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to bring out all the skeletons from the closet. Not literally, of course. Here’s a roundup of city restaurants and hubs you can head to let your hair down for a fun and spooky Halloween celebration.

It’s impossible to celebrate the occasion without a special mention of zombies and this Halloween party at Cloudnyn, Old Airport Road, from October 30 to November 1, is going all-out with its zombie-themed scary set up. Also on cards are live music shows by Raw Team, DJ Melli, Dj Loy, Dj Savio, Raghu Achar and Massy. The party is limited to those 21 years of age and above  and will start at 7pm. Visitors can register for the event on spot.

Not all places dark have to be terrifying, especially not if it comes with glow-in-the-dark decor. Loft38 in Indiranagar is all set to offer an interesting Halloween experience from October 29 to 31. “There will be free drinks for girls on Wednesday as it is Vogue Wednesday Halloween Edition Ladies Night. The team will also give away gift vouchers and the best dressed couple or girl or guy will get a bottle of wine as a gift,” Mallik, general manager, Loft 38, said. Party-goers can test their guts by exploring the beastly castle set ups or tap their feet to music dished out by DJ Rohit.

On October 31, VKP (Viren Khanna Production) will throw a Halloween party with DJ Rohit at ICE Poolside TAJ on MG Road. The venue will be completely decked up to suit the Halloween theme and guests are expected to turn up in fun costumes.

If you’re thinking why adults are having all the fun, fret not. The Green Pocket and Ourstoryshelf, Rustam Bagh, is conducting a Halloween special storytelling session with shadow puppets, on October 25, at 4.30pm, where children can come dressed as whoever they would love to be. “Harry Potter has a huge fan base. This Halloween, therefore we bring you a simplified version of the story, so children below 10 years can also get a glimpse into the magical world,” shared Anahita Batha, proprietor of The Green Pocket. Registration fee is `300 and the event is open to children between 4-10 years.

If you prefer a dose of mystery, the Pindrop Mystery Camp by Team Camp Monk, Koramangala, might just be the right fit for you. Slated to take place on November 2 and 3, the event will allow participants to don Halloween costumes, carve faces onto pumpkins, deck up their tents, go trick or treating around the campsite and listen to some scary stories and live music at a secret campsite near Bengaluru. “It’s like a haunted treasure hunt and a camping experience rolled into one. You could also win prizes for the best costumes, best decked tents and coolest ideas,” said Ashish Ramamurthy, business development head, Team Camp Monk. Pindrop Mystery Camping has separate categories in pricing for children and adults which starts from `1,500.

