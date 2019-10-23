Home Cities Bengaluru

Creative canvas: Arts festival to zoom in on the past, present and future

With all the events being free and open to public, they are hoping Bengalureans will participate in critical dialogues about making art, and celebrate these diverse artistic expressions.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:46 AM

The festival will provide a platform for interaction to over 60 artistes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forty diverse artistic expressions that question our past, investigate the present, and imagine possible collective futures, will be discussed at Past Forward: Celebrating  Critical Practices, an arts festival that will take place in the city.

Performances, film screenings, workshops, photography, visual arts, theatre, film, gaming, graphic art, sound, music, dance, puppetry and exhibitions will mark the three-day festival. “Over the last five years under our Arts Practice Programme at IFA, it has supported over 60 projects. It has been our effort and desire to support the journeys of those arts practitioners who critically question the world they inhabit, their relationships with it, and their own practices. In this festival, we are bringing much of it together – to wonder at, listen to, debate with, discuss as well as celebrate theses many possibilities that their artistic expressions open up for us,” says Arundhati Ghosh, executive director, India Foundation for the Arts (IFA).

The keynote speakers at the festival include theatre director, screenwriter and documentary film-maker Sunil Shanbag, who will talk about practising art in troubled times, and actor, director and singer B Jayashree, who will explore the history of early Kannada theatre. “Each evening will end with a performance.  The schedule also features a line-up of events, including exhibitions, installations, film screenings and panel discussions,” says Menaka Rodriguez, head, Resource Mobilisation and Outreach, IFA. She adds that the festival will provide a platform for interaction to over 60 artistes and practitioners who will be present at the festival.

With all the events being free and open to public, they are hoping Bengalureans will participate in critical dialogues about making art, and celebrate these diverse artistic expressions. “The entire office is busy planning various aspects of the festival. The scope of the festival is huge and diverse, spread across three days; hosting over 60 artistes and practitioners and the IFA team is working really hard to showcase a festival that audiences will enjoy,” Rodriguez says.  

Past Forward will take place on October 30, 31 and November 1 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

