Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk autorickshaw driver misbehaves with woman, held

An autorickshaw driver who was under the influence of alcohol misbehaved with a female passenger in HSR Layout.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An autorickshaw driver who was under the influence of alcohol misbehaved with a female passenger in HSR Layout. The police, on learning about the incident rushed to the spot and arrested the driver, and sent him to Parappana Agrahara central jail.

The arrested has been identified as Thimme Gowda, 39, a resident of Mangammanapalya. According to the complaint filed by Sasha, 27, (name changed), a resident of HSR Layout and native of Haryana, the driver touched her inappropriately and assaulted her when she tried to fight him back.

Sasha works with an online shopping company in Bommanahalli. Around 7 pm on Saturday, she approached an autorikshaw to go home from work. The driver who was intoxicated, rode for around 700m and stopped, not knowing where to go. He continued to drive for a distance, Sasha who suspected that something was fishy, asked him to stop the vehicle. When he refused to stop, she shouted at him, asking him to stop. He stopped the vehicle in a narrow lane and started arguing with Sasha. The locals at the spot reprimanded the driver and asked him to drop her on the main road. After agreeing, he drove her till CPWD quarters. When Sasha got down from the vehicle and was about to pay him for the ride, he snatched a Rs 500 note from her. When she asked him to return the money, he got down from the vehicle and abused her. He then touched her inappropriately and even tried to tear her clothes. Locals who witnessed him misbehaving with Sasha, rushed to her rescue and caught the driver. Sasha immediately called the police control room and the nearest Hoysala patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot and detained the driver.

An investigating officer said, “We arrested Gowda based on a complaint filed by the victim. The driver, in his defence said he was riding properly, but got into an argument over tendering the change. We also alerted the traffic police, who came with the alcometer and slapped a drunk driving case against Gowda and seized his vehicle,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp