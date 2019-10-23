Home Cities Bengaluru

Guard barges into house, tries to rape home-alone woman

It was a harrowing experience for this 35-year-old brave woman who fought with the security guard of her own apartment who attempted to rape and stab her to death.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a harrowing experience for this 35-year-old brave woman who fought with the security guard of her own apartment who attempted to rape and stab her to death. The victim fought with him for almost 20 minutes at her flat in Bagalur near Yelahanka before the neighbours heard her screams and rushed to help her.

According to the police, the incident took place at 12.30 am on Sunday. The security guard, Suman Deb Yadav, 21, a native of Assam, managed to gain entry into the flat through the utility area which was adjacent to the kitchen. The victim, an HR professional, was home alone when she heard a sound and woke up to switch on her bedroom light. Just then Yadav pounced on her and allegedly gagged her and tried to rape her. Yadav also allegedly tried to smother her with a pillow. He carried a knife and tried to stab her. The victim said that she kicked him and ran to open the main door when the accused bit her hands.Police arrested the accused a day later and handed him over to judicial custody.

