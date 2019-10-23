Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I’ve stressed on karma in the book as people relate to it’

The Pataala Prophecy is not the author’s first series. It turned out to be a by-product of the first series he had written earlier, The Mahabharata Quest.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Christopher C Doyle

Christopher C Doyle (Photo | christophercdoyle.com)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The picture on the front cover is a Brahmadanda (Bramha’s weapon), the writing in the background represents an inscribed sheet mentioned in the book,” says author Christopher C Doyle as he decodes the cover of his upcoming book, The Mists of Bramha.

Busy with the promotion of his second book of The Pataala Prophecy series, Doyle says The Mists of Bramha is his fastest completed book. “When the Son of Bhrigu (the first book of the series) came out, it got a good response. So, it was a natural progression to move the story forward. I was so immersed in writing book one that a few months after its release, I was ready with the second one,” said the Delhi-based author who is also a management consultant.

The Pataala Prophecy is not the author’s first series. It turned out to be a by-product of the first series he had written earlier, The Mahabharata Quest. “In my first series, which has still not concluded, I explored many episodes of Mahabharata and tried connecting it to science and the modern times. While writing the series, I came across ancient languages and mantras, which I could not explore much. So I decided to write a totally different series. It is set in modern times, which has got a lot of mystery around it,” he said.
Ancient world and fantasy could be intriguing but it was a challenge to put both the worlds together on paper. “For me, the biggest challenge was putting ancient facts in a modern-day context. In The Mists of Bramha, there are gurukuls where people are getting trained to be rishis, all these are fictional. But there are also elements where they go through a lot of processes and the consequences they face are inspired from my personal experience and observation.”

One of the key points that binds both the books of The Pataala Prophecy series is its extensive use of the law of karma. The author feels that our understanding of how the law works is superficial. He explains with an example, “One of the things that I have mentioned in the book is we always blame the misfortune of our wrong doing to our previous life. This is an abrogation of responsibility and accountability. I have emphasised that in the book because as a subject, people relate to it.”

The book has a wide usage of Sanskrit but Doyle confesses that he can neither understand nor write the language. “I worked closely with Sanskrit and Vedic scholars. I did a lot of research myself. I have my interpretations and then I discuss it with them,” said Doyle.

With so many books turning into movies or series, Doyle is more than happy to televise his books. “I have been approached by a few production houses but I don’t want to say yes right away. My books are all fantasies. It needs a higher budget production and I have not found one yet. When the time is right, you will get to know,” he added.

