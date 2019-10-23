Home Cities Bengaluru

Palike now pledges to fix all potholes by November 10

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaga Palike (BBMP) has set itself yet another deadline to fix the city’s potholes — November 10.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaga Palike (BBMP) has set itself yet another deadline to fix the city’s potholes — November 10.After holding an emergency meeting in the wake of heavy rainfall, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told mediapersons on Tuesday that strict directions have been issued to all staffers to ensure there are no potholes by November 10, failing which action will be taken.

To ensure that the work is done, chief engineers have been made accountable for all the major, arterial and sub-arterial roads. They cannot use rain as an excuse for not doing the job, Kumar said. “Potholes can be fixed in the monsoon by using a coal-tar mix with bitumen. At present, engineers are using a cement mix because it is easily available, but this cannot be used anymore. BBMP has now adopted a zero-tolerance policy,” Kumar said. In the last 15 days, BBMP collected Rs 42,000 as penalty from engineers. BBMP has been deducting Rs 1,000- 2,000 from the salaries of engineers who fail to fill potholes.

Engineers have been asked to travel by two-wheelers across the city.  Mayor M Goutham Kumar said the engineers were asked to start groundwork from Tuesday itself. Kumar added that the citizens can inform him about potholes through various social media platforms.

Citizens, however, are far from convinced about this deadline. “No matter what the commissioner and the Mayor say, there are potholes in the city. The BBMP has failed to ensure smooth roads. Engineers, contractors and corporators should be suspended and blacklisted. All threats and deadlines are just an eye-wash,” said Subhash R, a commuter.

