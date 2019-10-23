Revisiting traditional forms of storytelling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The art of storytelling has witnessed marg variations over the years, especially when it comes to various means available at one’s disposal. Organised by Indian Music Experience, the country’s first interactive music museum, Story Ga Ma by Kathalaya, an ancient form of storytelling called Kavaad Katha is set to be held in the city on Saturday. With an aim to revisit ancient art forms, Kavaad Katha, a 400-year-old tradition of storytelling that is on the verge of extinction will be staged at the event.

The captivating art form will feature theatre artist Anagha Prasad who will narrate the story through sixteen paintings on moveable frames, original soundtracks, live musicians, masks, movement, and poetry. An engineer by qualification and a trained storyteller from Kathalaya. Prasad builds interest amongst children by sowing the seeds of values in them through the experience. She is also a Bharatnatyam dancer, student, and a yoga facilitator. Anagha will amalgamate multiple art forms to provide a theatrical interpretation of the portable wooden shrine called, Kavaad.

Story Ga Ma by Kathalaya will be staged on October 26, 11 am - 12 pm at Indian Music Experience, MLR Convention Centre, Brigade Millennium, JP Nagar.