3 women pull off con job at jewellery expo

BENGALURU: The sleight of hand by three women went unnoticed for several hours. They struck at the popular Jewels of India exhibition, where a host of well-known jewellery brands had set up stalls on the Saint Joseph’s Indian High

School premises on Vittal Mallya Road. Only while closing business for the day did one of the participants realise that a gold necklace worth Rs 1.5 lakh was gone.

The 21st Jewels of India exhibition was held between October 18 and October 21 and about 100 jewellers from across India had had set up stalls showcasing gold, diamond and platinum jewellery. Actor Pranitha Subhash was also roped in as brand ambassador of the expo.

Ramakrishna Kamath (30), an employee of Abharan Jewellers, in his complaint with the Cubbon Park police, said the necklace was stolen on October 20. He said when the expo closed for the day around 8 pm, they took stock of the jewellery. It was then discovered that the necklace was missing. They immediately informed the organisers.

The next day, when the CCTV footage. was checked, it was found that three women and two men coming to the exhibition around 3 pm and visiting the crowded stalls posing as customers. At one of the stalls, the women pocketed the necklace after diverting the attention of the staff.

The women, who were accompanied by two men, walked out of the exhibition at around 3.30 pm.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken the CCTV footage and registered a case under IPC Section 380 (theft). The gold chain weighs 52 grams and belongs to Abharan Jewellers. The women and men are seen dressed decently in the footage. We are making efforts to nab them.” The men are seen talking to the women and heading out together, so it is suspected that they are part of the group, the officer added.