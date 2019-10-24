Home Cities Bengaluru

Change on the cards

People are moving away from clutter and anchored lifestyles towards a more minimalist and fluid existence.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: People are moving away from clutter and anchored lifestyles towards a more minimalist and fluid existence. More and more young people are looking for something that defines them, whether it is their relationships, career options, the spaces they live and work in, or their travel destinations. And the trend is visible even in their choice of wedding cards. 

“The decision to look different and unique is big. This mindset is being reflected in the way couples are planning their wedding and wedding cards,” says Pallavi Jain, a 26-year-old graphic designer and founder of Kiana Bespoke Invitations & Stationery, which is located on Lavelle Road. 

“Our USP is our bespoke cards, gifts and stationery. They are individualistic and reflect our clients’ personalities. I spend time with them to understand what they are looking for. We have our own designs that are on offer for a price but we also create new designs for our clients,” says Jain, who specialises in creating cards with a dainty and elegant blend of floral designs, traditional motifs of religious icons and motifs, and contemporary themes. “People are more conscious about environment and ecology, and more and more of them are opting for e-cards to minimise use of paper. We also create video invites, which are becoming a craze among the young,” she adds, explaining that people are breaking out of stereotypes, and wedding cards no longer have the imprint of tradition alone. 

“There is a definite shift towards minimalism. Less is more is in trend. There are couples, who want simple cards with simple content. There are others, who opt for caricatures of the groom and the bride on the cards with some funny and quirky content. They tell me that their wedding is meant to be a happy and fun-filled occasion,” she says, adding that they work around the client’s budget. “Bengalureans are price sensitive people but the young are looking for a change,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp