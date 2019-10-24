Colleges will track students even after graduation  

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Univeristy Grants Commission will help affiliated colleges create their own alumni tracking system on the lines of premier institutes like IIMs and IITs.

A robust network of alumni will not only work as an inspiration for students of the institutes, but will also keep them informed of new avenues and career options, besides helping them with placements. This idea of an alumni association is yet to sink at the university level, said Bhushan Patwardhan, vice chairman of UGC.

A national level software is in the offing for universities to use, develop and grow.

“All the students will get IDs and will update what they are pursuing academically and professionally, in the group,” said Bhushan.

The developments regarding the software are up on the UGC website for the perusal of the universities and colleges. A task force to formulate a policy document for tracking student progress after higher education and using the tracked data to assess the impact of higher education reforms is in the stage of finalisation, he said.