Discovering a solution called love 

The repetition of pleasure, sexual, or the pleasure of achievement, the pleasure of possession, the pleasure of attachment, all these make the brain deteriorate because they are repetitive.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:37 AM

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
BENGALURU: When we live a life that is repetitive, however pleasant, however desirable, however complex, a repetitive life, which is the same belief from childhood to death, the same rituals, whether it is church or the temple or wherever it is, the rituals, the repetition of it over and over and over again. The repetition of pleasure, sexual, or the pleasure of achievement, the pleasure of possession, the pleasure of attachment, all these make the brain deteriorate because they are repetitive.

So we’re asking, what is love? Is it pleasure? Pleasure in the sense sexual, the repetitive sexual act, which generally we call love. And the love of your neighbour, the love of your wife or the boyfriend, in which there is a great deal of pleasure, possession, comfort, based on desire - is that love? Where there is possessive attachment to another there must be jealousy, there must be fear, and basic antagonism. Right? These are obvious facts, we’re not saying anything extraordinary or ideological, but we are moving together from fact to fact, from the actual to the actual, from ‘what is’ to ‘what is’.

One mustn’t become emotional, one must observe these things factually, not escape from them, and then only we’ll be able to do something about it. When you make an abstraction, that is, move away from ‘what is’, which is an abstraction – you understand? – move away, run away, escape from ‘what is’, which is a movement of abstraction, then that abstraction becomes an idea and you live according to that idea, but not according to facts. You see the difference? This is what we have done all our life, and now we are saying, please listen without abstraction. Which is, man suffers, man doesn’t know the enormous beauty, the depth and the significance of love.

There is a solution, there is an ending to sorrow, as there is an ending to fear, completely. Then only there is a possibility to love, because a man who suffers does not know what love is. But we think that we will learn something from suffering, that suffering is a lesson to be learnt. But when you observe suffering in yourself and not escape from it, remain with it totally, completely, without any movement of thought, of alleviation, comfort, just completely hold it, then you will see a strange psychological transformation takes place. 

