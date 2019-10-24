Driver held for woman’s murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sanjaynagar police have cracked a woman’s murder case and have arrested a private bus driver-cum-conductor in this connection.



The driver, identified as Lakshminarayana and a resident of Gauribidanur, has been accused of murdering Gowri (43). Gowri worked as a domestic help and was a resident of Geddalahalli. Police said that Gowri’s body was found in a decomposed state in her house on October 4.

The incident had come to light when one of her relatives, who lived nearby, had gone to check on her after her phone was switched off. It appeared that Gowri had died two to three days previously and an unnatural death case was registered. However, the post mortem report revealed that death was due to manual strangulation. Based on the report, a murder case was taken up.

“The family members of the deceased were questioned and it was revealed that Lakshminarayana had known Gowri for five to six years. When he was picked up for questioning, he admitted that he had strangled her to death. He revealed that he had borrowed her gold jewels and had raised gold loans. As she started asking him to return the ornaments and as he was not in a position to do so, he decided to murder her,” the police said.