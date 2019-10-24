Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo on rented bike attack advocate with belt, attempt to rob him in HSR Layout

The miscreants demanded Azhar Ali Farooqi to part with the valuables and when people gathered they left without taking any valuables. 

Published: 24th October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, bike robbery

For representational purposes

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two miscreants attacked a 25-year-old advocate and attempted to rob him of his valuables in HSR Layout Sector 5 on October 19. 

According to a complaint filed by Azhar Ali Farooqi, a resident of CPWD quarters, HSR Layout Sector 1, the miscreants, in their early 20s, assaulted him with a blunt metal object and a belt.  

The miscreants demanded him to part with the valuables and when people gathered they left without taking any valuables. 

During the investigation, police found that the miscreants had rented a scooter from a bike rental company in HSR Layout.

Around 9.30 am on October 19, Azhar was on his way to court on his bike. Near BDA Complex 14th Main, HSR Layout Sector 5, two youths on a scooter tried to brush against Azhar’s bike and make him fall off. Azhar avoided the duo, who followed him and again attempted to brush against his vehicle. When Azhar questioned them, they intercepted him and got into an argument to make it appear like a road rage incident. 

“They started hitting me, and when I tried to call the police from my mobile, they pushed me on to the road and started kicking me,” Azhar said. They beat Azhar with a belt and other objects and took away his mobile phone and wallet. 

Passersby and commuters rushed to the spot and stopped the miscreants, who immediately left on their scooter. Azhar called the police and informed them about the incident. He later underwent treatment for his injuries and went to court. 

A medico-legal case (MLC) report was sent to the jurisdictional HSR Layout police about the attack, and a complaint was registered. Azhar managed to note down the registration number of the scooter (KA-05-AJ-7838), and also complained to the rental company. 

An investigating officer from HSR Layout police station said that efforts are on to nab the duo. They had produced a driving licence before renting the scooter, and the address on the licence was of the driving school. The rider had got his licence with the help of the driving school, and his house address was not available. 

According to Azhar, the duo spoke to him in a mix of Hindi and Urdu, and did not wear helmets. Within three minutes of escaping from the crime spot, they returned the scooter to the rental company, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HSR layout robbery Bengaluru robbery
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp