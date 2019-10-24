Joint pain now a common condition among adults

Dr Brahmaraju T J By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Joint pain is no more a disorder that affects only elders today. The young adults in their 20s to 40s are increasingly falling prey to joint-related ailments and are known to suffer from acute pain in their joints, especially in shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee, ankle, feet and toe joints. What was once considered as age-related diseases, joint pain is now slowly taking the shape of an epidemic, resulting in impaired mobility and flexibility in youngsters and middle-age groups.

Inactive or sedentary lifestyle is one of the main reasons that can indirectly lead to acute joint pain which is now becoming a common disorder among youngsters. Binge eating, long working hours for at least 14-15 hours in a day, night shifts and lack of physical exercise are increasingly making people skip their daily exercise routine, thus leading to obesity and other health problems (Vitamin D3 deficiency). According to a WHO supported study, 19.3% young adults in India are obese. Lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes can also raise the risk of developing joint pain.

What causes joint pain?

Obesity and excess weight: Excess weight and obesity can cause joint pain and lead to both the onset and progression of knee osteoarthritis.

Injury in the joints: Damage to a joint due to a certain injury can contribute to development of joint pain.

Infection: Developing an infection or spreading of microbes in the joint can result in pain.

Occupation: Certain types of work patterns give stress and strain to joints, like standing for long hours, sitting continuously without breaks.

Vitamin D deficiency: It is a significant reason which is known to cause joint pain among youngsters.

Smoking: Smoking is one of the root causes of many diseases, one among them being joint pain that can lead to arthritis. Smoking can also add to the severity of the condition.

Gout: Excessive protein intake can cause severe joint pains/swelling especially in foot.

– The author is consultant orthopaedic surgeon, BR Life SSNMC Hospital

How can lifestyle changes help?