Home Cities Bengaluru

Masterclass by legends

The Art Mantram is an initiative to work towards promotion of art, artisans and art awareness.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing edition of Art Mantram is coming up with a Padma legends series, which will see five notable dignitaries who are recipients of Padma Shri award for their contribution to art and craft. The Art Mantram is an initiative to work towards promotion of art, artisans and art awareness. It focuses on upliftment of underprivileged artists and craftsmen from backward rural areas. 

Anita Reddy

The panel will see names like Bengaluru-based architect Sharada Sreenivasan; Anita Reddy, who worked towards reviving of Kalamkari; Mumbai-based photographer Sudharak Olwe; Gajam Govardhana, whose family has been weaving Ikat prints for over 100 years; and social worker and craft activist Laila Tyabji. 

According to Yamuna Harisingh Jawa, founding trustee and vice-president of Art Mantram Trust, all these guests have worked very closely towards the revival and preservation of art and craft in the country. “They are legends in their respective field of work and believe in continuing their work without making any noise. Through the Padma Legends Series, we are trying to create a platform to celebrate them and their work, just to gain inspiration.”

The Padma legends series will give an opportunity to artists to display their masterpieces to visitors.  There will be a special arena for the display of Kalamkari, Tanjore and Mysore paintings. Artists will also get a chance to meet the dignitaries and interact with them regarding their work. Jawa said, “The event will have a 45-minute interactive session where each panel member will be speaking about their struggles and what kept them going.” 

One of the issues that will be addressed at the event is the growth of fast fashion. “Most of us try to follow the philosophy of reduce, refuse, reuse, but always fall prey to fast fashion as it is cheaper and affordable. Through this programme, we will try to spread awareness about the value of our handloom products, hoping that people will invest themselves in these heritage pieces,” Harisingh added.
The first edition of Art Mantram in Bengaluru will take place between Oct 24 and 26 at ITC Windsor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp